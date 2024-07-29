Newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur will arrive in Gangtok on July 30, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for July 31, at the Raj Bhavan.

Mathur will arrive by STDC chopper at Burtuk Helipad.

The ceremonial event will mark the official induction of Mathur as the 18th Governor of Sikkim.

Earlier, on July 28, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions on tourism, agricultural, and various other sectors.

CM Tamang congratulated and extended best wishes to the Governor on behalf of the people of the state and also discussed several matters related to Sikkim's tourism, agricultural, and various other sectors with the Governor who extended support and commitment to provide guidance and necessary assistance to Sikkim.