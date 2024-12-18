Phurba Tamang, known as the Marathon Girl of Sikkim, has once again brought pride to her state by winning the silver medal in the 25K Tata Steel Kolkata Marathon, competing in the 25-29 years age category.



Phurba completed the challenging race in an impressive time of 1 hour, 52 minutes, and 27 seconds, securing second place behind Puja Mondol of West Bengal, who claimed the top spot. Phurba outran Bandasharai Marwein from Meghalaya, who finished in third place.



Currently serving under the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim, Phurba’s remarkable achievement is a testament to her dedication and rigorous training. She has been coached by Basant Pradhan, whose guidance has been instrumental in honing her skills.





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