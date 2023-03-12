Sikkim’s famous tourist destinations like Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Yumthang valley and Gurudongmar lake all together received 9,7,8101 tourists in the year 2022, as per the data provided by the Permit cell.

Tsomgo lake and Baba mandir saw the footfall of 141558 vehicles with 558763 numbers of tourists while in north Sikkim Yumthang and Gurudongmar lake saw 71,758 vehicles plied with 4,19,338 number of tourists. Must tell mentioned tourists destinations falls under the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area permit (PAP) for which tourists need special permission.

In the month of March, April and May, Tsomgo lake and Baba Mandir received 83,060, 80046 and 126,539 tourists respectively while Yumthanag and Gurrungma during these three months received 41,993, 45,744 and 81,004 tourists respectively, which is also the peak tourist season in the Sikkim before the onset of the monsoon.

Meanwhile, in second spell of tourist session that is October,November and December Tsomgo an Baba Mandir received 17,950, 13,128 and 72,346 tourists while Yumthang and Gurudongmar received 40,379, 75,393 and 49409 tourists respectively.

It has also came to notice that in the month of May, these areas received heavy tourist footfall and in this month only 126539 tourist visited Tsomgo and Baba Mandir and in Yumthang and Gurudongmar 81004 tourists visited.

Considering the fact the that in the year 2022 Covid 19 pandemic had just ended but still Sikkim received this huge tourist footfall which is a good sign.

If government gives more stress and brand Sikkim as tourist destination it will rise and scope to host 20 lakh tourists which is quite a high number.

Sikkim with nearly 7 lakh population, is receiving tourists almost double of its population and which is a positive sign for the tourism sector.

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