In a triumph of Excellence in Women's Football, Sikkim's Priya Chhetri has been selected for the Under-17 Women's Football National Team for the Asian Cup to be held in Thailand.

In April, the Indian women’s U-17 team broke new ground by topping their Round 1 group and making it to Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time. India is placed alongside the Korean Republic, IR Iran and hosts Thailand in Group A. The top two teams will book their berth at the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024.

The Sikkim Football Association takes immense pride in congratulating Miss Priya Chettri on her remarkable achievement.



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Priya Chettri has earned her place in the final Indian squad for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Championship Qualifiers Round 2, scheduled to be held in Thailand. The competition will be fierce, with India facing formidable opponents, including Iran, South Korea, and Thailand.

Adding to her accolades, Miss Priya Chettri was honoured during this year's Independence Day Celebrations when the Government of Sikkim awarded her the prestigious Meritorious Sports Person Award, along with a substantial cash prize of Rs. 3 Lakh.

Priya's selection is a testament to her dedication and prowess in the sport, and it marks a significant milestone for Sikkim as she becomes the second athlete from our state to be chosen for this prestigious tournament, following in the footsteps of Anju Tamang.