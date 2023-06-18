Tender work of Rs 900 crore for a natural gas pipeline project from Reshi ( North Bengal) -Rhenock - Pakyong - Ranipool and Gangtok has been completed and after one week, the work will start, said Sikkim BJP in-charge, Dilip Jaiswal on June 18.

"Once the pipeline works are completed then Sikkim will get gas in an easy way and cheap rate. This is also the BJP's gift to Sikkim or BJP has done for Sikkim but people of Sikkim also maintain the reciprocal relation,'' he said while addressing the 'Nau saal Bemishal' programme at a public gathering in Namchi today.

The president of Bharat Janata Party (BJP) of Sikkim Unit, DR Thap during a 'Nau saal Bemishal' programme in Namchi District of Sikkim said that Sikkim is very late in bringing the party in the state and the dilution and expansion of Article 371f are undeniable today.

''BJP Sikkim Unit is the only solution for Sikkim because the Unit will approach the Central Party for the correction of Finance Act 2023 - clauses IV and V and full protection of Article 371F, '' he added.

He further said that the unit will approach the central body of BJP through BJP Party President, JP Nadda, and submit various demands in favor of Sikkimese people, viz., the tribal seats for the 12 Nepali tribes of Sikkim, reservation of Limboo-Tamang seats, permission for the visit of 16th Karmapa to Sikkim, and the demand of issuing Inner-Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.

While stating that the state's biggest problems lie with the unemployment amongst the youths of Sikkim and the large debt it has to the nation, Chauhan said, ''Sikkim can now only be saved by the BJP government''.

It is worth mentioning, that BJP currently has 300 booths, and the party plans to have up to 600 booths by the 2024 general election.

Jaiswal, while sharing BJP's ninth-year celebration of 'Sewa, Susashan and Jan Kalyan', added that the connection of natural gas will be linked up to Gangtok city with the rest of the country.

''BJP government will stand with the regional sentiments of the people, and the party is getting ready for next year's election. The party will cooperate with the regional parties, only as long as they cooperate too,'' Jaiswal added.

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