In a spectacular showcase of musical prowess representing Sikkim, West Point Sr. Sec. School, Gangtok Sikkim emerged victorious as the Boys Brass Band Champions in the National School Band Championship.

The talented students not only demonstrated exceptional musical skills but also mesmerized the audience with their precision in marching and synchronized dance routines.

The victory marks a significant achievement for West Point Sr. Sec. School, showcasing the dedication and hard work of the students and the entire team. The triumphant performance was a testament to the school's commitment to fostering excellence in both academics and extracurricular activities.



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The winning team extends heartfelt gratitude to the Education Department for their support and guidance throughout the preparation journey. The collaborative effort of teachers, mentors, and everyone involved in the training process played a crucial role in shaping the students into national champions.

West Point Sr. Sec. School is proud to have represented not only its institution but also the spirit of dedication and passion that defines the school.

This victory will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue excellence in both academics and the arts.