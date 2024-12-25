Residents of Siliguri have voiced strong concerns over garbage from Sikkim being unloaded in various parts of the city, leading to foul odours and public protests.

Taking a firm stance, Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb has announced plans to escalate the issue by writing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other relevant authorities.

Further, the mayor urged the state government to take swift action against the illegal dumping of Sikkim's waste in Siliguri.

The controversy intensified after security guards at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation's (SMC) dumping ground intercepted three vehicles attempting to unload medical waste at the site. Following this, the mayor directed the SMC secretary to lodge a formal complaint at the Bhaktinagar police station.

Addressing reporters, Mayor Deb stated, "I have instructed the SMC secretary to file complaints against the vehicles and drivers responsible for transporting garbage from Gangtok. I have also spoken with the commissioner of police to ensure stringent action is taken against such activities."

He further criticized the practice, describing it as both illegal and unethical. "While Sikkim markets itself as a garbage-free state, its waste is being dumped in Siliguri, including at our dumping ground. This is unacceptable. The Sikkim government must establish proper solid waste management systems before making such claims," he asserted.



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The mayor confirmed his intent to write to the chief minister and other departments, urging the matter to be addressed at an intergovernmental level. He also raised concerns about the potential dumping of garbage into the Teesta River, which could have severe environmental consequences.

Local residents have also highlighted the involvement of certain Sikkim-based hoteliers and businesses in the illegal dumping. Debashis Maitra, a local resident, alleged that some locals are complicit in facilitating the practice and called for a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

In a related incident, villagers in Chhota Phapri stopped four garbage-laden vehicles from unloading waste and informed the police. One driver admitted that the garbage originated from Sikkim but claimed it was segregated plastic waste destined for recycling in Bihar. "These materials will be transported to Bihar for recycling after being unloaded here," the driver said.

The growing concerns over illegal dumping have sparked demands for stricter enforcement to safeguard the environment and uphold civic hygiene in the Siliguri region.