SKM concludes ward-level committee drive in Yuksam-Tashiding

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has successfully wrapped up its ward-level committee (WLC) formation drive in Yuksam-Tashiding constituency, strengthening its grassroots presence ahead of upcoming political engagements.

The two-week-long initiative, which began on August 27, concluded today with a final programme at Rimbi-Timbrong, completing the formation of committees in all 64 wards of the constituency.

The drive was spearheaded by the Constituency-Level Committee (CLC) under the guidance of area MLA and Minister Tshering T. Bhutia, in line with directives from the SKM headquarters. Leading the CLC team were President Nandu Gurung, General Secretary Bhagi Raj Ghimirey, Coordinator S.K. Sampang, along with executive and working members.



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The concluding event witnessed the presence of several senior SKM leaders, including Senior Vice President Sangay Lepcha, Chief Minister’s Advisor G.M. Lepcha, State Medicinal Plants Board Advisor N.B. Limboo, Zilla Adakshya (Geyzing) D.S. Limboo, Ecclesiastical Affairs Chairman Chokay Kazi, Sikkim Consumer Cooperative Chairperson Shanti Limboo, and OSD (Tourism & Civil Aviation) Mingma Lepcha.

Congratulating the newly appointed committee members, CLC President Nandu Gurung urged them to remain committed to the party’s principles and to actively implement state government and party-driven initiatives for the welfare of the people. “The ward-level committees form the backbone of our organisation. Their role is vital in strengthening party ideology and taking development schemes directly to the people,” he said.

CLC General Secretary Bhagi Raj Ghimirey highlighted that the ward-level committee formation drive was not only about organisation building but also about deepening SKM’s connect with the people. He said the committees would serve as direct linkages between the party and the public, ensuring effective grassroots outreach.