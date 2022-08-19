Former Indian Football captain and working President of Hamro Sikkim Party, Bhaichung Bhutia has reacted to the defamation case filed against him by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party (SKM).

Responding to the allegations, Bhutia said, “Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) threatening me with a defamation case is an act of desperation on their part, to divert the truth about their divisive politics. I will never cower before threats."

“Please file the case. I will see you in court. Sikkim's soul is in the hands of Sikkimese people”, Bhutia added.

SKM has threatened Hamro Sikkim with press releases according to the sources.

“Shocked to learn that SKM party has threatened its Working President Bhaichung Bhutia with a defamation case for saying what is universally known in Sikkim," read the press communique.

A press release stated that HSP doesn't support or practice caste or communal politics.

“SKM threatening me with defamation case is an act of desperation on their part, to divert the truth about their divisive politics. I will never cower before threats”, reacting to the threat, Bhaichung Bhutia stated.

“It may be kept in mind that the whole issue revolves around a widely circulated document containing pre-poll promises made by SKM to appease the majority castes in Sikkim”, reads a press release.

“While SKM is denying the integrity of the document, they failed to prosecute the person they alleged was responsible for broadcasting the promises and the case against him was dismissed recently.

“Being in power, SKM did not do anything to punish the so-called culprit. On the face of it, the document in question helped the poll prospects of SKM and hence it is ludicrous to suggest that opponents of SKM would help spread a poll promise that helps SKM in elections”.

“Be that as it may, Hamro Sikkim Party is against the spreading of fake news under all circumstances, You can't silence HSP with your threats. These threats only strengthen our resolve to keep raising our voice for the people of Sikkim”, it added.