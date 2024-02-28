SKM government gave cabinet post to sangha constituency winner, while SDF neglected them, says Prem Singh Tamang

During his speech at the Jan Bharosha Sammelan held at Saramsa Garden for Mangan and Gangtok districts, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stated the equitable representation of the Sangha constituency in the state's cabinet contrasting the approaches of the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government and the current Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) administration.

Tamang highlighted the historical neglect faced by the Sangha constituency in cabinet post allocation pointing out that until the SKM government came into power, no candidate from Sangha who won elections had been given a cabinet post. He stated the violation of Article 371F which guarantees special provisions for Sikkim, including representation in government.

The Chief Minister recalled the SKM government's decision to break this pattern by appointing one cabinet minister from the Sangha constituency in 2019, a move aimed at rectifying the historical disparity. He reiterated the importance of honouring Article 371F, which designates the Sangha constituency as a crucial seat within the state's political landscape.



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Tamang stated the SKM government's commitment to the welfare of Sangha constituency residents noting the establishment of dedicated schemes and initiatives tailored to their needs. He highlighted the significance of the Sangha constituency as an integral part of Sikkim, deserving equal opportunities and benefits enjoyed by other constituencies.

Under the SKM administration, Tamang noted, Sangha constituency residents no longer face the inconvenience of seeking benefits from other constituencies, as they can now access government schemes directly from their own constituency. This shift represents a departure from the previous practice under the SDF government, where Sangha residents had to navigate through different constituencies to avail themselves of government benefits.

Despite Sangha constituency's comparatively smaller voter base, Tamang stated the SKM government's commitment to providing equal opportunities and benefits ensuring that all constituencies, regardless of size, receive fair representation and resources.