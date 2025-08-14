SKM govt launches ‘Shravan Kumar Award’ to honour filial devotion in Sikkim

In a landmark move blending cultural tradition with modern governance, the SKM Government under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay has instituted the Shravan Kumar Award, recognising exemplary devotion of children towards their parents.

The initiative, announced during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Paljor Stadium, will honour 199 individuals — one from each Gram Panchayat Unit — with a cash award of ₹1 lakh each.

Chief Minister Tamang said the award aims to counter a “disturbing modern reality” where some parents are abandoned in old-age homes, a practice alien to Sikkim’s moral fabric. “If we fail to honour and care for our parents today, we risk losing not just our values but our identity as a society,” he said.

Named after the legendary figure in Indian mythology known for his unwavering service to his blind parents, the Shravan Kumar Award will be conferred annually on Independence Day. This year, awardees from Gangtok district will be honoured by the Chief Minister at Paljor Stadium, while recipients from the other five districts — Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, Geyzing, and Mangan — will be felicitated during district-level Independence Day events.



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The Rural Development Department serves as the nodal agency for the award, with a rigorous selection process beginning at the Gram Sabha level. Nominations are scrutinised by a District Verification Committee headed by the District Collector, with background checks conducted if necessary. Candidates are assessed on continuous care for parents, personal sacrifice, moral conduct, and commitment to their dignity and well-being.

The initiative complements other SKM Government schemes such as Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, Aama Sahayog Yojana, and the commemoration of Aama Samman Diwas on August 10, all aimed at empowering and honouring parents, especially mothers.

By instituting the Shravan Kumar Award, the SKM Government has signalled that governance is not only about infrastructure and policy, but also about reinforcing the emotional and cultural foundations that bind communities together. “True progress,” the Chief Minister said, “lies in walking alongside our elders, honouring their wisdom, and caring for them as they once cared for us.”

