Following anomalies in the most recent PSC recruitment exam has prompted the student wing of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to call for the reconstitution of the state Public Service Commission.



Reiterating its call for a new combined preliminary recruitment examination to be held by the commission for the positions of under-secretaries, deputy superintendents of police, and accounts officer, the student front of the SDF demands the removal of the current office bearers of the state PSC.



The demand from the students' front comes in response to the release of the revised answer keys for the recently held examination, in which the commission cancelled eight questions in both the Part 1 and Part 2 papers while awarding the examinees full marks for those questions.



In addition, for the first time ever in a multiple-choice format, the SPSC has awarded points for selecting either of the two correct responses from each of the six additional questions.



Rikzing Norbu Bhutia, a student leader who also serves as the SDF's spokesman, stated that the SDF would settle for nothing less than holding a new examination to ensure that the 800-plus examinees were treated fairly in light of the commission's own admission of glaring errors and other alleged anomalies.



We want the current SPSC body to be taken out and a new one put in its place. He said, "There should be 100% re-examination conducted in an independent and competent manner" and demanded a High Court of Sikkim judge to lead the investigation into the mess and take appropriate action against those responsible.



Bhutia also expressed regret that the commission had failed to take into account the alleged errors made by the examiners during the exam, such as permitting the use of mobile phones, taking bathroom breaks during the examination, and allowing latecomers to take the test.



Also read : Sikkim Public Service Commission uploads revised answer keys following rampant cheating allegation