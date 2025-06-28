Three killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Sikkim’s Namchi district

In a tragic accident, three youths lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the Namchi district of Sikkim, police said.

The mishap occurred at Ezamkholsa Pairo near Ziro Fatak in Dalep. The victims have been identified as brothers Abhishek Chettri (27) and Bishnu Chettri (22), both residents of Dalep village, and Sarukh Gurung (20) from Munshigaon in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was being driven by Abhishek at the time of the accident,” a police official informed. The circumstances leading to the fall are still under investigation.

Following the completion of post-mortem procedures, the bodies were handed over to their respective families. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the local communities in both Sikkim and Darjeeling.



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