The tourist Permit Cell of Sikkim Police on April 24 announced that no tourist permits will be issued for North Sikkim until further notice due to continuous heavy rainfall and massive landslides that have blocked key roads in the region.

The information was shared by the Permit Cell of the Sikkim Police in an official statement.

According to the advisory, large landslides have taken place at Munshithang along the Lachen-Chungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road. These landslides have made it unsafe for vehicles to pass through. While the road till Chungthang is still open, officials warned that it is not safe to travel during nighttime because of ongoing rainfall and the risk of more landslides.

“In view of the present situation, no permits will be issued for tourists planning to travel to North Sikkim,” the statement said. It further clarified that all previously issued permits for North Sikkim travel on April 25 are now considered cancelled.



Also Read: Sikkim CM Tamang urges stronger village governance on Panchayati Raj day

Tour operators have been strictly instructed not to send any tourists towards North Sikkim on Thursday. The police urged everyone to cooperate and follow the safety directions to avoid any mishaps.

North Sikkim is a popular tourist destination, known for its scenic spots like Lachen, Lachung, and Gurudongmar Lake. However, the hilly terrain is prone to landslides during the monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons, making travel risky during periods of heavy rainfall.

The tourism department has also advised travelers and tour agencies to reschedule their North Sikkim plans and ensure they check with official sources before making any arrangements.

Travelers who had already secured permits and planned trips are now being advised to explore alternative destinations within Sikkim or postpone their travel altogether. Local hotels and guides are also being notified of the changes to avoid confusion.