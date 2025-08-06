Traffic on NH-10 between Sevoke and Chitrey suspended till 9 AM on August 8

Traffic movement on a key stretch of National Highway 10 (NH-10)—from Coronation Bridge in Sevoke to Chitrey—will remain suspended until 9 AM on August 8, officials announced on Wednesday.

The road, which had initially been closed from August 3 to 6, will now remain shut for two additional days following safety concerns flagged by authorities. The shutdown affects a vital lifeline connecting West Bengal to Sikkim.

According to a notification issued by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), the temporary suspension of traffic has been enforced under Section 33 of the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. The decision was made to ensure the safety of all vehicles passing through the vulnerable section of the highway between Sevoke and Rangpo.



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Officials stated that the shutdown will apply to all classes of vehicles, with no exemptions allowed during the restricted period.

The NHIDCL has appealed to commuters and transporters to cooperate and make necessary alternative arrangements during the closure. The agency also assured that efforts are underway to complete necessary safety works at the earliest.