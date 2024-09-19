Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army in conjunction with Fitistan: Ek Fit Bharat is organising, the first edition of "Sikkim Soldierathon" (Hill Half-Marathon) on 27th Oct 2024 at Gangtok.

The aim is to promote Sports tourism in the beautiful state of Sikkim & Physical fitness amongst the populace. Participants from all walks of life are invited to register themselves to take on a challenge in the stunning hills of Gangtok (Sikkim) by choosing their distance - 21 Km, 10 Km or 5 Km and experience one of India's most pristine tourist destinations like never before.

The event will be flagged off and flagged in at Paljor Stadium, traversing through the scenic city of Gangtok, the runners will experience a very rare and life time opportunity to run with soldiers, veterans and other dignitaries. The event is not just a test of physical endurance but a celebration of resilience and determination.



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An Expo will be scheduled on 26th Oct 2024 at Paljor Stadium prior to the events for the distribution of participation kit & goodie bag. All participants will get specially designed T-shirts, Achievers medal, Refreshments, medical & hydration along with timed race certificate. In addition, a cultural event will also be organised for the entertainment of participants and spectators at Paljor Stadium. This is not just a Marathon; it's an adventure through the heart of Sikkim.

Don't miss out register now and be part of something exceptional www.townscript.com/e/Sikkim-Soldierathon.