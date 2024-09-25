The Trishakti Dron-A-Thon 2024, a premier exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in drone technology, is set to take place at the Sikkim Field Firing Range in East Sikkim from October 1 to 3. This highly anticipated event will feature a series of cutting-edge drone demonstrations designed to highlight the evolving capabilities of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Attendees can look forward to witnessing state-of-the-art advancements, including kamikaze drones, specialized for targeted destruction, and drones equipped for search and rescue operations—offering critical life-saving capabilities in emergency situations. The exhibition will also present drones optimized for logistics and supply chain management, ensuring faster and more efficient deliveries.

Among other highlights are tethered drones, ISR (night-enabled) drones that enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, and swarm drones capable of coordinated, multi-drone missions. Additionally, electronic and communication drones, as well as First Person View (FPV) drones designed for immersive real-time control, will be on display.

The event will serve as a meeting ground for drone enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and professionals to engage with leading industry innovators and experts. "The Trishakti Dron-A-Thon 2024 aims to propel India's drone revolution, fostering collaboration and innovation among stakeholders," an Army official emphasized, highlighting the event's strategic significance.

Spanning three days, the exhibition is expected to draw a wide array of participants from across the nation, reflecting the growing interest in the future of drone technology in both civilian and military sectors.

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