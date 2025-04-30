Two rare plant species have been discovered in the state of Sikkim. One of them has never been seen before in India, and the other has been recorded in the state for the very first time. These findings highlight Sikkim’s rich biodiversity and the importance of studying and protecting its forests.

The first plant, called Eulophia siamensis, is a type of wild orchid. This is the first time it has ever been recorded in India. It was found growing in the tropical broadleaf forests of Sirisay in Namchi district. The discovery was made by Mr. Pramod Rai, a research associate at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), along with his team.

This orchid is a ground-growing plant, which means it does not grow on trees like some other orchids. It was earlier found only in China, Myanmar, and Thailand. Now, with this new record from Sikkim, India has been added to the list. The plant was spotted in two types of areas—one where the ground was rocky and eroded, and another where the soil was rich with humus and covered with forest shade. This shows that the plant can survive in different types of environments.

While observing the orchid, researchers also found it growing next to other native plants like Cissus discolor, Aeginetia indica, and Begonia picta. This shows how well it fits into the forest ecosystem. The findings were published in a scientific journal called Acta Phytotaxonomica et Geobotanica. The study was co-authored by Dr. Santosh Kumar Rai from Sikkim University, Mr. Prakash Limboo, a teacher from Sombarey Senior Secondary School, and Shri Sudhizong Lucksom, a retired Director from the Forest and Environment Department and a well-known orchid expert.



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The second rare plant, Isodon neorensis, is a member of the mint family and has also been recorded in Sikkim for the first time. This plant was found during a field survey in Daragaon area of Tadong, located in Gangtok. Earlier, it had only been reported from Neora Valley National Park in West Bengal and from Bhutan. The plant is named after the Neora Valley.

This plant is special because the Sikkim population has some unique features. The researchers found that it has heart-shaped leaf bases and a longer flowering season that stretches into late October. These traits had not been noticed before in this species. The plant also has deep red flowers that grow in bunches and a rough-textured stem. These features make it easy to tell apart from other similar plants, such as Isodon lophanthoides. The study was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.

Both discoveries are important for many reasons. They show that Sikkim continues to be a treasure trove of unique plants. They also point to the need for more surveys and careful protection of the state’s forests, especially for plants that are not well-known or studied.

The researchers thanked the Forest and Environment Department of Sikkim for their support and for giving the required permission to carry out the study. They stressed the need to continue protecting the state’s natural wealth and to keep documenting such rare species.