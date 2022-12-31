At least two workers lost their lives after an under-construction ropeway wall collapsed in Pelling of West Sikkim on December 31.

The incident occurred when a total of five workers were constructing a protective wall at the construction site of Ropeway in Pelling and suddenly, mudslides occurred.

Following the mudslide, three workers succeeded in escaping while two workers died on the spot after being buried in the mound.

The Postmortem of the deceased was conducted at District Hospital Gyalshing and later the dead body of the deceased's was handed over to their legal guardian maintaining proper handing taking.

The other two workers namely Sambad Ray and Basanta Roy were referred to a higher center for better medical attention.

However, the condition of the worker named Sanjit Adhikari is stable.

As per the preliminary investigation, at least eleven workers were working at the construction site at Sanga Choeling Pelling under the supervision of Santosh Chettri of Chingthang, Barphok.

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