Speaking at the Namprikdang Namsoong Festival in Upper Dzongu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang outlined plans for the state’s tourism and cultural growth and spoke on innovative approaches to boost local industries and celebrating Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day in 2025.

The Chief Minister announced plans to host a concert featuring international pop icon Ed Sheeran on Sikkim 50th Statehood Day and assured that no government funds would be utilized for the event. "We will bring Ed Sheeran through ticket sales and sponsorships, not a single rupee from the government will be spent," he said. Highlighting the event's potential to boost tourism, Tamang said, "People from all parts of the country will come to Sikkim. They will stay in hotels and homestays, visit tourist places, and experience our unique culture. This will significantly boost our tourism industry, benefiting hotels, homestays, and places like Lachen and Lachung."

The Chief Minister urged the public not to politicize the Ed Sheeran concert, emphasizing its role in enhancing Sikkim's global profile.

Tamang also detailed the preparations for Golden Jubilee celebrations on May 16, 2025. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation to be the chief guest at the event. "We have meticulously planned this historic occasion with a blueprint that reflects our cultural pride and vision. From infrastructure projects to cultural and sports programs, everything will showcase the essence of Sikkim," Tamang said.

He drew attention to Sikkim’s unique approach to celebrations, noting, "In Sikkim, we celebrate Independence Day for at least a month. No other state does that. As a small state, we are ahead in many aspects compared to others."

The Chief Minister, a former teacher, credited his background for his management skills and assured citizens of a grand and unforgettable celebration. "When PM Modi inaugurates the event, it will be a moment etched in Sikkim's history," he added.





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