In a development concerning the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Sikkim, Social and Political Activist Passang Sherpa who recently joined the BJP party spoke on remarks made by Sikkim Union Home Minister's assertion in the Parliament that Sikkim, safeguarded by Article 371F would not see the implementation of the contentious CAA was brought to light by Sherpa.

Article 371F of the Indian Constitution grants special provisions to Sikkim, ensuring its unique status and autonomy within the Indian Union. However, despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance, the decision to implement or reject the CAA now rests with the state assembly.

Article 371F, a special provision tailored for Sikkim, safeguards the state's unique identity and cultural heritage following its merger with India in 1975. This constitutional provision grants Sikkim several distinct privileges, including protection for its indigenous population and special legislative powers for the Governor and the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.



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Among the key provisions under Article 371F are the protection of Sikkimese people granting exclusive rights to descendants of pre-merger residents listed in the 1961 register and the empowerment of the Governor to nominate a member to the legislative assembly, among others.

The recent notification by the MHA regarding the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 has stirred nationwide outrage. The rules aim to facilitate citizenship for undocumented migrants from specified religious communities in neighbouring countries. However, applicants are required to furnish various documents including proof of entry into India.