Woman killed in lightning strike in Sikkim’s Mangan district

A 42-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by lightning in Sikkim’s Mangan district, police said on Tuesday, September 30.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Upper Shagyong village, which was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The deceased has been identified as Sangey Choden Lepcha. Her husband sustained injuries in the incident.

According to local panchayat member Sonam Tshering Lepcha, lightning struck their thatched house around midnight, leading to the woman’s death on the spot.



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Police said the injured person was first rushed to Mangan District Hospital and later referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced treatment.

The incident has brought grief to the local community, which continues to grapple with the effects of erratic weather conditions in the region.