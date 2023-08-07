World Fitness Federation Sikkim will organize a national-level bodybuilding championship 'SB CLASSIC 2.0' on August 20 in order to promote fitness and make aware people of the dire consequences of drugs.

The World Fitness Federation is a dedicated platform for bodybuilding and fitness athletes over the world.

''The event will be held under the guidance and vision of CM Prem Singh Tamang and aims to spread awareness of drugs-free Sikkim. CM Tamang himself will also attend the event as a chief guest as CM,'' said Sanjay Budathoki, President of World Fitness Federation Sikkim during a press conference.

Budathoki further said that there is a cash prize of Rs 8 lakh.

''The aim is to provide platforms to our young bodybuilders as there are no such events in Sikkim. To date, a total of 17 states have already confirmed their registration and it's an open championship as anyone can participate in and has no federation barrier,'' he added.

He further shared that this time the federation has also made an arrangement for a specially-abled category and more than 12 participants have already registered.

''We have also made categories for women,'' he said.

Budathoki claimed that in the history of Sikkim, the cash prize of Rs 8 lakh is the highest prize amount event.

''Last year also this event was organized on a small scale from my potential but this time with CM's support this has become a huge event and I would like to thank CM for his support,'' he concluded.

Also read: Sikkim: Section 144 imposed in Namchi after peaceful rally turns violent, police fire tear gas to disperse crowd