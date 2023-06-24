FC Goa has announced the signing of young Indian forward Boris Singh from Manipur for a multiple-year contract.

The 23-year-old Singh has performed exceptionally well over the last two seasons for Jamshedpur FC.

With this signing, Singh became the fourth player, who have been signed by FC Goa after the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed happiness and said that he will deliver his best.

“I am very happy to join FC Goa. I will contribute to the best of my abilities. I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team,'' he added.

The young player from Manipur has emerged as one of India’s most promising footballers who is known for his pace, defensive skills, and attacking abilities.

After graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy and being chosen for India's squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the young man made his impact by starting in two of the three group-stage matches.

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