Abhishek Priyam Dutta from Assam has made the state proud by clinching a silver medal at the National Powerlifting Championship on June 8.

The powerlifting championship was held in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and congratulated Dutta for his achievement.

''A proud moment for Assam as a prodigal son of Dhemaji Shri Abhishek Priyam Dutta has made the entire state proud by clinching Silver Medal 🥈at the National Powerlifting Championship on June 8, 2023 held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. My best wishes to him for future endeavours and may he win the coveted Gold medal 🥇at the next championship. Kudos,'' Pegu tweeted.

A proud moment for Assam as a prodigal son of Dhemaji Shri Abhishek Priyam Dutta has made the entire state proud by clinching Silver Medal 🥈at the National Powerlifting Championship on June 8, 2023 held in Ranchi, Jharkhand.



My best wishes to him for future endeavours and may… pic.twitter.com/rMi9Du0cEr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 24, 2023

On June 19, another Assam boy named Amlan Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the men's 200m event at the National Senior Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneshwar.

Borgohain clocked 20.71 seconds to win the 200m gold. However, the sprinter failed to breach the Asian Games standard of 20.61 seconds.

Borgohain had also brought laurels to the state with their splendid performance at the third Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April this year.

Borgohain had clinched two gold medals in the men's 100- and 200-meter races and won both competitions with a fabulous timing of 10.50 seconds for the 100-meter and 21.22 seconds for the 200-meter run.

He also made the nation proud with his great achievement by showcasing extraordinary talent and perseverance.

Also read: Assam's Amlan Borgohain bags gold in men's 200m events at the National Senior Athletics Championships