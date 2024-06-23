Afghanistan made history with their first-ever win against Australia in international cricket, defeating Australians by 21 runs in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match held at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. This victory ended Afghanistan's losing streak of four ODIs and one T20I against Australia.

The win not only kept Afghanistan's campaign alive but also maintained Bangladesh's hopes, despite their 50-run loss to India. Conversely, India's progression to the semi-finals will be delayed further.

Afghanistan, asked to bat first, posted a respectable total of 148 for 6. The solid foundation was laid by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who stitched together a 118-run partnership for the opening wicket in 15.5 overs. This was their third century stand in the ongoing tournament, following similar performances against Uganda and New Zealand.

Gurbaz, the tournament's leading run-scorer, scored 60 off 49 balls, hitting 4 fours and 4 sixes. Ibrahim Zadran contributed 51 off 48 balls with 6 boundaries. The partnership was broken by Marcus Stoinis, who dismissed Gurbaz, preventing him from causing further damage. Subsequently, Afghanistan's batting lineup faltered, losing wickets quickly and failing to accelerate in the final overs.

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