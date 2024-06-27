In the T20 World Cup semifinal clash against South Africa in Trinidad, Afghanistan suffered a humiliating defeat, being bowled out for their lowest-ever score in a knockout match.

Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan managed only 56 runs in 11.5 overs, with South Africa's pace trio of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje wreaking havoc, sharing seven wickets among them.

This dismal total marked Afghanistan's lowest score in T20 International cricket, falling below their previous record of 72 runs against Bangladesh in 2014. The performance also stands as the lowest first innings score in a T20 World Cup knockout match, surpassing West Indies' previous low of 101 against Sri Lanka in 2009 and Sri Lanka's own 101 against West Indies in 2012.

Despite a brief glimmer of hope when Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Quinton de Kock early in South Africa's chase, Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks steadied the innings, guiding their team to a comfortable nine-wicket victory and securing a spot in the tournament final.

The match highlighted South Africa's dominance and Afghanistan's struggles under pressure, marking a significant milestone in T20 World Cup history with the lowest knockout score recorded.

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