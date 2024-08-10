India celebrated yet another triumph on Friday, August 9 at the Paris Olympics as Aman Sehrawat secured the nation's first wrestling medal of the Games. The 21-year-old wrestler claimed a bronze in the men’s freestyle 57kg category after a decisive 13-5 victory over Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico, marking India’s sixth medal at this year’s event.

Sehrawat's journey to the podium was marked by resilience and skill. He began his Olympic campaign with dominant performances, winning both his round of 16 and quarterfinal matches by technical superiority. However, his path to gold was halted in the semifinals by Japan's top-seeded Rei Higuchi. Despite this setback, Sehrawat showcased his tenacity by rebounding in the bronze medal match.

The bout against Toi Cruz was closely contested from the start. Cruz initially gained an advantage by forcing Sehrawat out of bounds, but Sehrawat quickly countered with a successful leg-lock and flip, securing two points. The first half of the match remained competitive, with both wrestlers exchanging points, leaving Sehrawat with a narrow 4-3 lead at the thirty-second mark.

In the second half, Sehrawat's strategy and endurance came to the forefront. He extended his lead with a swift maneuver that put him three points ahead. An injury to Toi Cruz, which required medical attention, further shifted the momentum in Sehrawat’s favor. Seizing the opportunity, Sehrawat capitalized on his opponent's weakened state, ultimately securing a 13-5 victory and the bronze medal.

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Sehrawat's achievement adds to India's rich legacy in Olympic wrestling, placing him alongside luminaries such as KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ravi Dahiya, and Bajrang Punia.

As India basks in Sehrawat's success, the country’s hopes for further medals continue with Reetika Hooda, who is set to compete in the women’s freestyle 76kg event on Saturday.

In a related development, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout for being overweight. The CAS has accepted her appeal, and a final decision will be made before the conclusion of the Olympics after hearing arguments from both Phogat and United World Wrestling (UWW).