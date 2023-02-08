Amid the divorce rumours, India's tennis legend Sania Mirza has added fuel to the fire with her latest cryptic post on Instagram, on February 7.

The post by Mirza comes at a time when there are already reports of divorce in the media between her and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Previously Sania had posted multiple mystifying posts on social media, which have added fuel to the fire.

''This is not the time to lose faith, this is the time to hold onto it," she wrote on her personal Instagram handle and also posted a photo of herself.

It is worth mentioning that she will retire from tennis after the end of the 2023 Dubai Championship, which will take place later this month.

She suffered a loss and early exit from the women's doubles category of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Open, where she and her partner Bethaine Mattek-Sands were beaten in the Round 16 after straight-set defeats.

In January last month, both Sania and Rohan Bopanna's journey in the Australian Open came to an end after the duo suffered a defeat to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Both the Indian tennis player suffered a defeat 6-7, 2-6.

Sania, who was playing her final Grand Slam, had previously won three women's doubles Grand Slam titles and as many in mixed doubles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles Grand Slam title.

The Indian pair had earlier knocked out the third seeds Desirae and Krawczky and Neal Skupski in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023.

Following the loss, Sania was in tears knowing this was her last appearance at a Grand Slam. She recalled how her journey started in Melbourne when she played Serena Williams in the third round.

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old,” she said while speaking after the match.

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