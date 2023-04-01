The 3rd edition of the Kalikho Pul memorial state table tennis championship 2022-23 which began on March 29 concluded March on 31, 2023 at the DNGC auditorium in Itanagar town of Arunachal Pradesh.

The table tennis championship which was organized by Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA) had five categories which included Cadet, Sub Junior, Junior, Youth, and Senior category.

The objective of the championship is to promote table tennis in the state and encouraged the participants to focus more on excellence in particular sports.

The closing ceremony of the 3rd Kalikho pul memorial state table tennis championship was graced by Chau zingnu namchoom, MLA Namsai ST as a chief guest and Byabang Taj, chairman of SAA as a guest of honor and along with other dignitaries.

In the tournament, more than 200 players participated in three days event.

Speaking to the media, Namsai MLA shared his views and urged youths to take active parts in sports and never indulge in taking drugs or other bad elements.

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