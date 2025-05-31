The 8th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy U-16 saw thrilling semi-final matches at Pasighat Outdoor Stadium and IGJ Govt. Hr. Sec. School ground today.

In boys’ football, East Siang and Leparada secured their spots in the final by defeating Siang and Kra Daadi districts, respectively. Meanwhile, Kamle and Kra Daadi emerged victorious in the girls’ volleyball semi-finals.

In boys’ football, Leparada edged Kra Daadi 1-0 with a decisive goal by Tomar Basar in the 37th minute. East Siang dominated Siang with a 7-1 win, featuring a spectacular four-goal haul by Karsing Yirang.

The girls’ volleyball semi-finals witnessed Kra Daadi beating East Siang and Kamle defeating Capital Complex in intense three-set matches.



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East Siang District Sports Officer Ajong Sitek announced that the girls’ volleyball final between Kamle and Kra Daadi will begin at 10 AM, followed by the boys’ volleyball final between Kamle and Anjaw at 11 AM. The girls’ football final between East Siang and East Kameng is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 PM, while the boys’ football final between East Siang and Leparada will take place on June 2.

Sitek encouraged the public to attend and support the young talents, emphasizing that this flagship tournament is a key platform for identifying players who will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level in U-17 and U-19 categories after specialized coaching.

“This event showcases promising young athletes, and selection board members are scouting talents across all matches. Both winners and deserving players from other teams will be nurtured to represent the state in national tournaments,” Sitek said.