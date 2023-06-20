The Indian Hockey team will open its campaign in Asian Champions Trophy against China on day one of the tournament which will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game, while hosts India will play the third game of the opening day (3rd August) when they take on China.

As per the schedule released by Asian Hockey Federation, after playing China, India will play Japan on August 4. Later, the team will lock horns with Malaysia on August 6 followed by the game against Korea a day later.

The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.

The Defending Champions at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in South Korea, which won the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament.

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament," said Hockey India President Padma Dr Dilip Tirkey.

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