In a thrilling day of Santosh Trophy action, Mizoram stamped their authority with a commanding 4-0 victory over Railways, securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Manipur emerged victorious to clinch the top spot in Group B.

The clash between Mizoram and Railways at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday showcased Mizoram's prowess as they dominated proceedings from the start. Lalthankima set the tone early with a clinical finish in the 17th minute, giving Mizoram the lead. Despite Railways' attempts to stage a comeback in the second half, Mizoram remained relentless.

Vanlalbiaa Chhangte doubled Mizoram's lead in the 81st minute, followed by an unfortunate own goal by Railways' Abhishek Aich in the 87th minute. Mizoram's Malsawmfela sealed the deal with a fourth goal, securing a convincing victory and their spot in the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the day, Manipur faced off against Delhi in a battle for the top spot in Group B. Manipur's captain, Philam Sanathoi Meetei, struck early in the seventh minute, putting his side ahead. Although Delhi managed to equalize through Rishabh Dobriyal before halftime, Manipur's Leimajam Sangkar Singh sealed the victory with a decisive goal in the 66th minute.

With the group stage coming to a close, the quarterfinal lineup is now set. Services will take on Railways, while Goa will clash against Delhi on 4 March. On 5 March, Manipur will face Assam, while Mizoram will lock horns with Kerala in what promises to be an exciting round of knockout matches.