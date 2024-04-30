In a bid to address the longstanding issue of China's issuance of stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for intervention. Highlighting the detrimental impact on athletes from the state, AOA Secretary-General Bamang Tago urged IOA President PT Usha to take up the matter with various authorities including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Asian Olympic Committee, and Indian government offices.

The practice of issuing stapled visas by the Chinese embassy to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly began in 1981, exclusively targeting residents of this particular Indian state. Tago emphasized that this discriminatory policy does not extend to residents of other Indian states, creating a barrier for Arunachali athletes to participate in sports events held in China.

Citing the increasing prominence of China as a host for international sports events, Tago underscored the continued deprivation faced by Arunachali sportspersons due to the issuance of invalid stapled visas. These visas are not recognized by India, further complicating the participation of Arunachali athletes in events hosted by China.

Drawing attention to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Tago emphasized the right of individuals to equal treatment without discrimination based on nationality or territorial status. He urged for a resolution to the issue through diplomatic channels, referencing confidence-building measures agreed upon between India and China in 1993, 1996, and 2005.

The representation by the AOA to the IOA underscores the urgency of addressing the issue to ensure the participation of Arunachali athletes in international sports events without hindrance. The call for intervention aims to safeguard the rights and opportunities of sportspersons from the region, highlighting the importance of resolving the issue for the broader sports community in India.