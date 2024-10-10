Seven talented Pencak Silat athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have departed for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to represent India in the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship, scheduled from October 10 to 16.

The athletes, Meta Pao, Damsop Tungi, Likha Oum, Sonam Lamrah, Biki Yatang, Likha Aku, and Tai Taling, are making history as this is the first time that Pencak Silat competitors from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in an Asian championship. North East Pencak Silat Federation general secretary Kipa Takar announced the team's departure and highlighted the significance of the event.

“This championship is an official calendar event, and medal winners will have the chance to represent India at the World Pencak Silat Championship,” Takar stated.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, Takar urged the state government to establish a dedicated Pencak Silat training center in Itanagar. He noted that the North East Pencak Silat Federation has been actively promoting the sport in the region for the past five to six years. However, the lack of a training center and academy has posed challenges for athletes preparing for various competitions, including international, state, and zonal events.

Despite these hurdles, Takar commended the athletes for their impressive performances at the Senior Pencak Silat Championship in Odisha, where eight athletes qualified to compete at the Asian level.

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