The Karate team from Rajiv Gandhi University won medals at the Khelo India Inter University Karate Championship, which was held at Jain University in Banglore, Karnataka.

The event was held throughout April 23 and May 3, 2022.

Yame Gyadi won Gold -55kg in Individual Kumite, at the same time Sanjay Gamnu and Yaki Dignium Bronze won Bronze. Additionally, the Women Team Kumite won the Bronze medal which was represented by Karsang Yanga, YakiDignium, and Reyum Haji.

Dr. Tadang Minu served as the team’s mangaer, and Prakash Limbu served as the team’s coach. Around 4000 athletes from more than 158 universities competed in the 2nd Edition of the Khelo India University Games, which featured some of the country’s best athletes.

The RGU team was chosen to compete in the games after Yame Gyadi won a silver medal in the 55 kg category, Yaki Dignium won a bronze medal in the 68 kg category, and Miss Yaki Dignium, Karsang Yanga, and Reyum Haji won a bronze medal in the Team Kumite Miss Yaki Dignium, Karsang Yanga, and Reyum Haji won a bronze medal in the Team Kumite Miss Yaki Dignium

Sanjay Gamnu and SomemRomat were also eligible since they made it into the top eight positions, as per the AIU Games Rule. RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha praised the team and reaffirmed RGU’s commitment to the advancement of games and sports.