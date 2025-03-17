The XXth Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament, Zone IV (West Zone), began today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

Six teams—Capital Complex, Pakke Kesang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Bichom, and Tawang—are vying for the zonal championship in this prestigious tournament.

Inaugurating the tournament, Deputy Commissioner Tawang welcomed all participating teams and emphasized the importance of discipline and sportsmanship in the game. He encouraged players to stay physically fit and set their sights on representing Arunachal Pradesh and India at higher levels of competition.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of Tawang Brigade, also addressed the gathering, extending his best wishes to the teams and commending the organizers for bringing a state-level tournament to Tawang. He assured full cooperation and support from the Tawang Brigade to ensure the event’s success.

Tawang District Football Association executives, Tashi Dhondup and Urgen Dorjee, expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for their continued support in promoting football in the region.



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The tournament kicked off with three thrilling matches:

Match 1: East Kameng defeated Bichom with a decisive 4-1 victory.

Match 2: Pakke Kesang edged past West Kameng in a close 3-2 battle.

Match 3: Capital Complex dominated the home team Tawang with a 5-0 win.



The opening ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including SP Tawang Dr. DW Thongon, District BJP President Lhundup Choisang, District NPP President Phurpa Lama, District Olympic Association President Dr. Rinchin Neema, and senior public leader Tenzin Monpa.

With more matches lined up in the coming days, the tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of football talent in Arunachal Pradesh. Fans eagerly await more action as the teams battle for a place in the state-level finals.