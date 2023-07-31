Arunachal weight lifter Sangkar Lapung has clinched a bronze medal in the 61kg Junior category by lifting 114kg snatch and 142 in clean and Jerk making it a total of 256kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Noida.

Four Arunachal weightlifters namely Boni Mangkia in the 55kg category in Junior, Markio Tario in the 67kg category in Junior, Sangkar Lapung in the 61 kg category, and Golam Tinku in the 61 kg category are representing India in Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting championships which started on July 28th and will go on till August 5 at Noida.

It's worth mentioning that these players had also represented India in the just concluded Commonwealth weightlifting championships in June this year and grabbed gold and silver medals in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Weightlifting Association has extended best wishes to the weight for Podium finish performance.

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