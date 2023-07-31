Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are looking forward to conquer the court as they begin their campaign at the Australia Open badminton tournament in Sydney on August 1.

The event that has been upgraded to a Super 500 tournament, will be the last chance for Sindhu and Srikanth to regain their touch ahead of the World Championships to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sindhu has been making repeated early exits in as many as seven of the 12 BWF World Tour events this year, due to an injury.

With consecutive competitions coming ahead, there is not really any time however the two-time Olympic medallist will in any case expect to find the best version of herself with the assistance of Hashim and evaluate a portion of her stunts when she takes on compatriot Ashmita Chaliha in the initial round here.

The only the duo faced-off in worldwide circuit was at the 2022 India Open and Sindhu had come up bests however they had likewise played at the 2019 Senior Nationals Championships in Guwahati and though Ashmita had lost then as well, she had scared the star Indian shuttler.

Also read: Assam: District level karate championship organized in Barpeta