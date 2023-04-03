A rising footballer from Arunachal Pradesh, Omang Dodum, has been selected to represent India in the upcoming U-17 Asian Cup Football tournament which will be held in Thailand.

Dodum hails from the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh and he is currently playing for RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed the same and congratulated Dodum over for his selection.

''Talented, bright Arunachal's youngster Omang Dodum passion for football is exemplary, inspiring. Congratulations on your selection to represent 🇮🇳 for U-17 Asian Cup Football Tournament in Thailand. Focus on the game, play with full energy & give your best,'' Khandu tweeted.

Talented, bright Arunachal's youngster Omang Dodum passion for football is exemplary, inspiring.



Congratulations on your selection to represent 🇮🇳 for U-17 Asian Cup Football Tournament in Thailand.



Focus on the game, play with full energy & give your best. pic.twitter.com/xK3hMNMkJs — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 3, 2023

Dodum will undergo a five-week training program in Spain, where he will improve his skills alongside other young talented footballers.

Meanwhile, the India football team has been drawn with three-time champions Japan, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asia Cup 2023 tournament which is scheduled to be held from June 15 to July 2 in Thailand's Bangkok.

India will open their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 campaign against Vietnam.

Also read: Arunachal’s Azad Basfore grabs ‘Strongman of India’ title again