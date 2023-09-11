Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the intense India-Pakistan rivalry at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11 after a rain interruption halted the match.

As the players gear up for the reserve day, the looming threat of rain still hangs over this highly anticipated clash.

The match was disrupted when Pakistan's bowlers were making a spirited comeback against the formidable Indian team. Following several rounds of pitch inspections and relentless efforts by the ground staff, the rain returned, leading to the decision to call off the match for the day.

Play will resume from the exact point where it left off on the reserve day, which is on September 11.

Currently, India stands at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul anchoring India's innings. Shadab Khan was in the midst of his spell when the match was interrupted, and he is expected to resume his bowling attack on September 11.

India has made two significant changes to their playing XI: the injured Shreyas Iyer has been replaced by KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah returns to bolster the Indian side.

India enters this match with confidence, having handed Nepal a resounding 10-wicket defeat in their last encounter. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to adopt a different approach this time around, aiming to overcome the challenges posed by the Pakistani pacers. In their previous match against Pakistan, India found themselves struggling at 66 for the loss of four wickets at one stage. It was only a remarkable partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya that steadied the innings and propelled India to a target of over 250 runs.

Initially, there were concerns that rain might play spoilsport in this much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan. However, the weather in Colombo appears to have improved, raising hopes for uninterrupted play on the reserve day.

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