Australian star batsman David Warner has surpassed legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to claim the title for the most number of centuries as an opened in international cricket.

Warner, 36, achieved this remarkable feat during the second One Day International (ODI) against South Africa.

Displaying his exceptional skills, Warner smashed an impressive 106 runs off just 93 balls, including 12 hours and three sixes with a strike rate of 113.9, showcasing his dominance on the field with his exceptional skills. This century marks Warner's 46th in international cricket, the highest number achieved by any opener.

Among these, he has scored 20 centuries in ODIs, 25 in Test matches and one in T20Is.

By surpassing Tendulkar's record of 45 centuries as an opener in global cricket. Warner has cemented his situation as one of the game's greats. It is important to note that as an opener, Tendulkar scored all of his centuries in one-day internationals.



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