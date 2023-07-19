Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary head Jay Shah on July 19 announced the Asia Cup 2023 schedule.

As per the announcement, India will lock horns with Pakistan on September 2 at Kandy in Sri Lanka and in the inaugural match, Pakistan will take on Nepal in their own country.

India's second match will be against Nepal on September 4 at the same grounds as Kandy in Sri Lanka and the Super 4 will begin from 6 September. On September 17, the final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

Pakistan will host four matches of the Asia Cup 2023 while the rest 9 matches including including the final will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

It is worth mentioning that in the recent meeting of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan demanded more than four matches for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Here's the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023:

30 Aug- Pakistan vs Nepal (Multan, Pakistan)

31 Aug- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Kandy, Sri Lanka)

2 Sep- India vs Pakistan (Kandy, Sri Lanka)

3 Sep- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Lahore, Pakistan)

4 Sep- India vs Nepal (Kandy, Sri Lanka)

5 Sep- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Lahore, Pakistan)

Super 4s

6 Sep- A1 vs B2 (Lahore, Pakistan)

9 Sep- B1 vs B2 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

10 Sep- A1 vs A1 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

12 Sep- A2 vs B1 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

14 Sep- A1 vs B1 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

15 Sep- A2 vs B2 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

Final

17 Sep- Super 4s 1 vs 2 (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

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