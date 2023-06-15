The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on June 15 announced that Asia Cup 2023 will be played from August 31 to September 17.

''The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,'' an official statement from ACC said.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023

The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal across 13 ODIs.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four Stage.

''The top two teams from the Super Four Stage will then face off in the final,'' the statement added.

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