After the crushing defeat against Australia in the recently-concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final, experts, as well as fans across the globe, are still criticizing India.

Legendary West Indies pacer Andy Roberts is the latest to join the list of criticizes and accused the Indian cricket team of being arrogant and overconfident. Roberts suggested India to get their priorities straight.

“There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is: Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there,” Roberts told mid-day in an interview from Antigua on June 13.

Roberts didn't stop here and went on to say that he expected them to display their batting strength, adding, '' I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand''.

''Shubham Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind,'' he added.

Roberts further said that he was shocked by the 'ridiculous' and unbelievable' decision of not including Ravichandran Ashwin in the game.

It is worth mentioning that since the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have messed up eight opportunities of adding an ICC silverware including two WTC finals.

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