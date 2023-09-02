The fiercest rivalry in cricket is poised to take place on September 2, as India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan began the tournament on an explosive note, beating Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 opener, while India is prepared to compete with one of its most lethal combinations.

On the one hand, while Team India is expected to approach the pitch with youthful, enthusiastic players who have shown themselves time and again, Pakistan will want to claim its No. 1 ODI ranking status.



Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das ruled out, Anamul Haque Bijoy to replace him

Timing of the India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash will begin on 2 September (Saturday) at 3:00 PM. The toss between the two skippers- Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam is expected at 2:30 PM.

Where is the venue of the India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match, live streaming

Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on television with Star Sports network. For live streaming, the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website are the perfect place. On Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, the live streaming of all matches of Asia Cup 2023 is free.