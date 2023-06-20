After securing visas to go to India, the decks have been cleared for Pakistan's football squad to compete in the SAFF Football Championship.

The Pakistan squad is looking for the earliest flight out of Mauritius to be in India in time for their first encounter against India on January 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, according to reports.

The game is set to begin at 7.30 p.m. Their trip plans, however, were unknown.

"Yes we have been aware of the developmental about the Pakistan team getting visa clearance. We are hoping that they will be landing in Bengaluru on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated match against India on Wednesday. We are hoping for a sell-out crowd for the match here. We are all set to Stage the match, " a top KSFA official told media on condition of anonymity.

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The official stated that they were not considering postponing the match at this time and that they were working closely with AIFF. Previously, the entry of the Pakistan football squad for the SAFF competition had been delayed due to a delay in receiving the visa required to fly to India. Pakistan was stranded in Mauritius, where they had competed in the Four-Nation Cup event before the SAFF.

Pakistan made a nervous preparation for South Asia's biggest football competition, finishing last on the table with an all-loss record. Djibouti won the event with an unblemished record.

The adjacent country's troubles were exacerbated when the Indian Embassy in Mauritius was unable to execute their visa applications due to weekend non-working days.

The Pakistan Football Federation had accused the National Sports Board of providing the NOC to go to India late, while the Board replied that the PFF had filed the application for NOC after a significant delay.