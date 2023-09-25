India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the bronze medal in men's 10m Air Rifle event, pipping Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in a thrilling shootoff at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Tomar and Rudrankksh were equal at 208.7 points after 20 shots.

Tomar had 228.8 points after Rudrankksh was eliminated, having had two more attempts on the target. It was, however, far short of Korean Park Hajun's record of 230.5.

While it was already a challenging ask when it came down to the final elimination series, Tomar's 9.8 just confirmed the Indian dugout's worst worries.

Sheng Lihao, who topped the qualification standings, won the gold medal with a world record score of 253.3.

Also read : Asian Games 2023: India breaks world record with first Gold win in 10m Air Rifle team event