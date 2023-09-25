Asian Games 2023: India breaks world record with first Gold win in 10m Air Rifle team event
India's Men's 10m Air Rifle Team has broken the World Record to win the first gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
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India's Men's 10 Air Rifle Team wins Gold medal and also broke the world record
India's Men's 10m Air Rifle Team has broken the World Record to win the first gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
The team constituting of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar broke the world record with a total score of 1893.7 to win India its first gold medal and also breaking the world record at the 2023 Asian Games.
It is a developing story, More details awaited.
Also read : Asian Games 2023: India off on a winning streak, wins silver in shooting, rowing
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