India's Men's 10m Air Rifle Team has broken the World Record to win the first gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The team constituting of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar broke the world record with a total score of 1893.7 to win India its first gold medal and also breaking the world record at the 2023 Asian Games.

It is a developing story, More details awaited.



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