Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has entered the semi-finals of women's boxing event in 75 kg category in the ongoing Asian Games 2023, held in China's Hangzhou.

World Champion Lovlina Borgohain has ensured a medal after this win after beating Korea's Suyeon Seong in the women's 75kg boxing in the quarterfinal bout in the Asian Games 2023.

With this win in the quarter-finals, Borgohain qualified for the Paris Olympics to be held in the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted, "Lovlina punches her way into the semi-finals at #AsianGames2022! In a fierce showdown at the Women's 75kg Quarter Final, #TOPSchemeAthlete @LovlinaBorgohai triumphed over Seong S. with a resounding 5:0 victory by points! All the best, champ."

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X to praise Lovlina, "Keep up the performance Lovlina! 5-0 against South Korea is truly a terrific knockout and a befitting entry into the semi finals for #BharatAtAG22. #AsianGames2023 @LovlinaBorgohai"



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